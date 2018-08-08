Brokerages Set Dover Corp (DOV) Target Price at $89.09

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.09.

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $82.24 on Friday. Dover has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Dover will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,159,989.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,962.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,739. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $133,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 916.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

