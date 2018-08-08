Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Price Target at $99.38

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on DexCom to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on DexCom from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DexCom from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 17,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $1,454,960.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,932,994.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Moy sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $548,872.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,511 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,732 shares of company stock worth $20,768,925 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of DexCom traded up $2.76, reaching $126.09, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 10,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -212.64 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.65.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. analysts expect that DexCom will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.