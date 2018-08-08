Brokerages Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Price Target at $76.17

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,174,000 after acquiring an additional 113,375 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,545,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 179,064 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,358,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,953,000 after acquiring an additional 50,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,278,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,668,000 after acquiring an additional 66,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,894 shares during the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $79.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

