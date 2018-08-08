Brokerages Set Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Target Price at $18.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, insider Tom Wirth sold 3,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 5,234 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $84,215.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,734 shares in the company, valued at $639,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 70,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,079,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 146,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sorin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust opened at $16.62 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of March 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

