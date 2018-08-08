Brokerages Set Blackstone Group LP (BX) Target Price at $40.87

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. 2,740,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.56%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $664,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,089.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Cedar Hill Associates LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 501,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

