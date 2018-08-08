Brokerages Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Price Target at $45.55

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,080.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth about $6,596,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,247,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,690 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $41.34 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.25.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.65%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

