Brokerages Set Accenture Plc (ACN) Price Target at $160.12

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture traded up $0.15, reaching $161.35, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 36,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture has a 1 year low of $127.26 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 1,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $309,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,735,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,592 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.