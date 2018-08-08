Brokerages Set $40.00 Target Price for First Bancshares Inc (FBMS)

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. First Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 24.8% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bancshares an industry rank of 123 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

First Bancshares traded up $0.30, hitting $39.30, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,824. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $476.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.59 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.38%. analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 81,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 29,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

