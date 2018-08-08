Brokerages Expect Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. Voya Financial posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.

Voya Financial traded up $0.35, hitting $50.27, on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,428,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 76,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 64,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Voya Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.