Brokerages Expect Viewray Inc (VRAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viewray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.21). Viewray reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viewray.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 83.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,375.57%. Viewray’s revenue was up 2255.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viewray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

In other Viewray news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 169,920 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $1,903,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 295,850 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,573,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,114. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viewray by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viewray by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Viewray by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viewray has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $792.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viewray (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.