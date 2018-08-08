Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the twelve analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Bausch Health Companies’ rating score has declined by 6.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $20.65 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bausch Health Companies an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday.

Bausch Health Companies opened at $23.52 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 27.87%. research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 596,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,000. Tobam owned approximately 0.17% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

