Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) to Announce $17.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings of $17.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.58 to $18.21. AutoZone posted earnings of $15.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $49.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.38 to $50.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $56.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $55.20 to $59.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $491.13 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $745.17.

AutoZone stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $729.91. The stock had a trading volume of 170,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,176. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $497.29 and a 12 month high of $797.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64.

In other news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total transaction of $1,543,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,016.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total value of $505,819.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $135,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 332.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 62.5% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

