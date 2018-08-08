Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush set a $85.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.51.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sloane Robinson LLP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,756.6% in the second quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Markel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.7% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.78. 408,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404,352. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

