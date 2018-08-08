Brokerages Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to announce sales of $367.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.40 million and the lowest is $359.50 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $357.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.43 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on LZB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 27.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 96.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 80.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

LZB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. 3,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,557. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.94. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.