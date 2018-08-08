Brokerages Anticipate INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (IRET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock.

INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 60.17%. The business had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th.

IRET traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.41. 226,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,389. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $650.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,085 shares in the company, valued at $955,071.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kirchmann purchased 18,000 shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $98,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,571 shares in the company, valued at $272,144.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,662 shares of company stock worth $195,149. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRET. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of April 30, 2018, IRET owned interests in 90 apartment communities consisting of 14,176 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

