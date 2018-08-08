Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock posted earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 21.90%. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($9.62) EPS.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock traded up $0.05, reaching $9.80, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 863,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,046,797. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.22. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,924,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $324,763,042.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 69,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $875,573.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 124,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 30,812 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 415,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

