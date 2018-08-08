Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce ($1.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($1.20). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to ($3.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,089.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. 1,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,852. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $76.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

