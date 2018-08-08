Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bristol-Myers Squibb earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.839219307954 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

