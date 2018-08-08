Brenntag (BNR) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €60.00 ($69.77) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.84 ($67.26).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €52.64 ($61.21) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.