Brean Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Union Bankshares (UBSH)

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Brean Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UBSH. BidaskClub upgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Union Bankshares opened at $40.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.36 million. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.94%. equities analysts forecast that Union Bankshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.65 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,962,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,481,000 after purchasing an additional 282,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,511,000 after buying an additional 652,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,104,000 after buying an additional 211,859 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 67.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,384,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after buying an additional 557,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after buying an additional 40,593 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

