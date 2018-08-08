Bread (BRD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $702,381.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $33.05 million and $702,381.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005942 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Cobinhood and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016008 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00347722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00195872 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.61 or 0.08151975 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

