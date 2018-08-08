Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,043,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,703,455,000 after acquiring an additional 366,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,353,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,171 shares during the period. Northern Cross LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Cross LLC now owns 19,852,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,527 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,246,831,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,131,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,287,000 after purchasing an additional 309,033 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger opened at $66.68 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

