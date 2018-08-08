Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.6% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips opened at $71.73 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,981. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,947 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,246. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

