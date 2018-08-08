Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.96 and a 52 week high of $151.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.