Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in Lennox International Inc. (LII)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Lara May & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lennox International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Lennox International opened at $219.90 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.18 and a 52 week high of $224.24.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 750.65% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,827,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,162,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,090,326. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

