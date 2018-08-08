Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd opened at $83.09 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $1,477.38 and a 1-year high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1381 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

