Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.
Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.
Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 28,040 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,268,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $1,415,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,366,492 over the last ninety days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
