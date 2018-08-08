Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 28,040 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,268,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $1,415,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,366,492 over the last ninety days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

