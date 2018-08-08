Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Vertical Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, July 30th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $712,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 28,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,268,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,600 shares of company stock worth $17,366,492. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton traded up $0.38, reaching $49.18, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 18,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,187. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.