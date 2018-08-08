Booking Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $17.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $17.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $17.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2018 earnings at $40.28 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $20.57 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $90.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $103.62 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,172.87.

BKNG opened at $2,077.99 on Wednesday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,630.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,448,282,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,227,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,562,000 after buying an additional 119,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,158,506,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $627,190.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

