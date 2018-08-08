Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.37), reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 51.92%.

Bonanza Creek Energy traded down $0.63, reaching $36.47, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 437,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,907. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.