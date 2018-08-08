Bojangles (BOJA) & Nathan’s Famous (NATH) Critical Analysis

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) and Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and Bojangles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 2.52% -11.26% 9.61% Bojangles 11.24% 9.91% 4.88%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nathan’s Famous and Bojangles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A Bojangles 0 7 1 0 2.13

Bojangles has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Bojangles’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bojangles is more favorable than Nathan’s Famous.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.6% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Bojangles shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Bojangles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bojangles has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and Bojangles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $104.20 million 3.59 $2.63 million N/A N/A Bojangles $547.44 million 0.91 $72.00 million $0.83 16.33

Bojangles has higher revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous.

Dividends

Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bojangles does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bojangles beats Nathan’s Famous on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc. develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States. Bojangles', Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

