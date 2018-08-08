Boise Cascade (BCC) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCC. ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of Boise Cascade traded down $0.20, reaching $43.80, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,140. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 5,923 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $261,263.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,627.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 63,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 959,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

