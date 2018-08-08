Boise Cascade (BCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Boise Cascade opened at $44.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 5,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $261,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,627.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

