Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Boingo Wireless opened at $29.22 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawn Callahan sold 50,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $403,403.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,870 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.