BofI (BOFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $104.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. BofI had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 28.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOFI traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,286. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BofI has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOFI. ValuEngine downgraded BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded BofI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens set a $46.00 price objective on BofI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In other news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of BofI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,368,305.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,809,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,493,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

