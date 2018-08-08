Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms Hold Rating for Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

Boenning Scattergood restated their hold rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $62.95.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.57 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.47 per share, with a total value of $61,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 10,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $559,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 103,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

