BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNP. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.50 ($85.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.34 ($82.95) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.47 ($78.45).

BNP opened at €62.45 ($72.62) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

