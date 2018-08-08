BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 147.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,645.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $4,087,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $48,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,641 shares of company stock worth $12,097,498. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

