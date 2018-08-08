BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.93 Million Position in Endo International PLC (ENDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.14% of Endo International worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 22.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 84.2% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 84.2% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $11.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.01.

Shares of Endo International opened at $12.13 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Endo International PLC has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $700.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.94 million. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 143.46% and a negative net margin of 75.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

