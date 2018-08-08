BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.61 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,014 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 43.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 61.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.0% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 113,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 300,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,527,649.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging opened at $14.35 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.