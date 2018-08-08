BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 17.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avangrid by 601.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in Avangrid by 69.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 165,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 67,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $430,000. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

NYSE AGR opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Avangrid’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 78.64%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

