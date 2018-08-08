BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,188,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Zayo Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,746,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,157,000 after buying an additional 680,424 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Zayo Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,020,000 after buying an additional 558,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zayo Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,152,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,697,000 after buying an additional 552,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zayo Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after buying an additional 512,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zayo Group stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zayo Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zayo Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $570,289.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,553,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,209,991.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,655 shares of company stock worth $1,375,922. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

