BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Friel sold 2,709 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $216,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,029,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $299,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,317 shares of company stock worth $3,458,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.53.

Shares of PerkinElmer opened at $85.66 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $703.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

