BMO Capital Markets Increases Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Price Target to $118.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.91.
Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions opened at $109.27 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $112.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.07.
In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $594,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,883,797.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $364,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,539. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,844,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,255,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 200,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 280,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 173,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.
