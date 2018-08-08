BMO Capital Markets Increases Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Price Target to $118.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions opened at $109.27 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $112.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $594,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,883,797.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $364,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,539. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,844,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,255,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 200,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 280,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 173,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.