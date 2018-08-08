bluebird bio (BLUE) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “bluebird announced a collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN – NR). The 5-year collaboration includes a $100M stock purchase by 59% premium to Friday’s $150 closing price ($238.10 per share). The $37M premium is essentially an upfront payment since it will be credited against Regeneron’s initial share of development costs.””

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLUE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.05.

BLUE opened at $159.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.02. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $89.90 and a twelve month high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.61). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 1,281.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Davidson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $2,441,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.11, for a total transaction of $696,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,027 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,274. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $171,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $233,000.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

