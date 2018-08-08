Blitzcash Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (BLITZ)

Blitzcash (CURRENCY:BLITZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Blitzcash has a total market cap of $717,089.00 and $0.00 worth of Blitzcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blitzcash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Blitzcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00022447 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00026341 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004639 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00032907 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00267346 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Blitzcash Coin Profile

Blitzcash (CRYPTO:BLITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2015. Blitzcash’s total supply is 4,153,187 coins. Blitzcash’s official Twitter account is @bitalize . The official website for Blitzcash is blitz.cash

Buying and Selling Blitzcash

Blitzcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blitzcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blitzcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blitzcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

