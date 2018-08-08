Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Holdings Raised by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,527 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for 9.1% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $24,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 378,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,906,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust opened at $33.12 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.22%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.