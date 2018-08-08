Blackrock North American Income (BRNA) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Blackrock North American Income stock traded up GBX 174.40 ($2.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 176.15 ($2.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,522. Blackrock North American Income has a 1 year low of GBX 146.50 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 171 ($2.21).

Get Blackrock North American Income alerts:

About Blackrock North American Income

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company provides a level of income return with capital appreciation over the long term, through investment in a diversified portfolio of large-cap the United States equities. It will invest in a diversified portfolio of equity securities quoted in the United States, with a focus on companies that pay and grow their dividends.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock North American Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock North American Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.