BlackRock Inc. Sells 23,331 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,331 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Gladstone Land opened at $12.90 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market capitalization of $181.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Gladstone Land Corp has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter. Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 94.64%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of March 31, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.57 per share.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.