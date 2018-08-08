BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 904.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 76.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

MBIO opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.09 million and a PE ratio of -8.53. Mustang Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

